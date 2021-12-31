Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

