Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

