Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 525 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.03. 3,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,328. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $248.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

