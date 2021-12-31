Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.08. 18,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,543. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

