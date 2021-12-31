Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 1,119 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,238. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.