Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.27. 4,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

