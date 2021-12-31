Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,461. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

