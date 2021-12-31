Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 4,300 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

