Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 6,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,012. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $636.58 million, a PE ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.