Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires $159,800.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94.

Shares of CTLP opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

