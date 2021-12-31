Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.02. 6,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,526,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $800.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

