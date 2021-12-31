Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 9,636 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.10% of The New America High Income Fund worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

HYB opened at $9.30 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.