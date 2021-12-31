Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Garmin by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

