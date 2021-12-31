Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

NYSE KMX opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

