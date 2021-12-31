Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 160.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

IYC opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.