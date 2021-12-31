Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $193.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average is $191.13.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

