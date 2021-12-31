California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.94

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $498,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

