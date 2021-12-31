Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.49). Approximately 471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.