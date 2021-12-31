Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.14 ($3.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.50) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.65 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.86. The stock has a market cap of £927.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.19.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.55), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($245,707.62).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.