Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bytecoin has a market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $36,207.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

