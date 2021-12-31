Bull Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,148. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

