Bull Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

