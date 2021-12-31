Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $468.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

