Buckhead Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.