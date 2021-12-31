Bruce Czachor Acquires 1,933 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $53.54 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

