Brookstone Capital Management Sells 430 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $384.53 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.85 and a 200-day moving average of $367.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

