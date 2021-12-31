Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

