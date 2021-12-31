Brookstone Capital Management Has $569,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.