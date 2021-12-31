Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,069 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $106.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

