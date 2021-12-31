Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $325.00

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from 358.00 to 325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

