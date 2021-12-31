Brokerages Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Price Target at GBX 323.57

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.35).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.37) to GBX 340 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:TEG traded down GBX 11.90 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 244.10 ($3.28). 8,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.67. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195.50 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of £166.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($111,305.28).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

