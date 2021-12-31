Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price at $32.13

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Amundi bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

