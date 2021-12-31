Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $24.25

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

