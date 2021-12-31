Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) PT at $66.54

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.75. 8,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,893. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.83.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
