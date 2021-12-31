Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) PT at $66.54

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.75. 8,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,893. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

