Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Price Target at GBX 7,608.75

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,608.75 ($102.28).

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.26) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($119.64) to GBX 9,400 ($126.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($96.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($105.79) to GBX 7,170 ($96.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,326 ($85.04). 239,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,110.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,040.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($65.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($91.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.