Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $120.43

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

