Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) PT at $67.75

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.