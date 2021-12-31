Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $19.87

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

