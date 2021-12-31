Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $19.87

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.87.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
