Brokerages Set Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target at $14.86

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

