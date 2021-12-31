Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT at $7.54

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 14,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.