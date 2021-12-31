Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) PT at $29.00

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BAK opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

