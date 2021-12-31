Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target at $14.44

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.43 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

