Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT at $96.73

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ARNA opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

