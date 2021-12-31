Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBAC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.02. The company had a trading volume of 313,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,247. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

