Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $257.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $260.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 7,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,673. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

