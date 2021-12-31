Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Post $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE IPI traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 152.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 101.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

