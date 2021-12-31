Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post sales of $10.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

