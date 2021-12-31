Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. GMS posted sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

