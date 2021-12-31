Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post $58.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

EB stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eventbrite by 410.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 238,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eventbrite by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Eventbrite by 24.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

