Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $2.12. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 584.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $7.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $2,950,000.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $59.73. 69,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,323. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

